WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A three-car crash in Williamson County on Tuesday left one person dead and two others injured, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the crash occurred at the 6200 block of East Highway 29.

Three patients were transported with injuries, but according to deputies, one of those patients died from injuries caused by the crash.

The westbound lane of Highway 29 was shut down due to the crash, but has now been reopened.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

