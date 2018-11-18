SAN ANTONIO — If your holiday plans this year include an Ugly Christmas Sweater party, you're going to want to avoid this beautiful Selena sweater; you can wear it every other day this holiday season!

View this post on Instagram

Holiday Sweaters Back In Stock 🎄 💌 💌 💌 www.magicmoodart.com 💌 💌 💌 #feliznavidad #holidays #uglychristmassweater #holidaysweater #holidaysweaters #holidayseason #shoplatinx #latinochristmas #magicmoodart

A post shared by Magic Mood Art (@magicmoodart) on Nov 16, 2018 at 6:04pm PST

The "Queen Feliz Navidad" Ugly Christmas sweater was designed by Magic Mood Art (https://magicmoodart.com/), known for their puro greeting cards and phone cases.

The sweater is one of two available in their holiday collection; another sweater depicts Frida Kahlo in a winter setting.

RELATED: These puro greeting cards are all your Cariño needs this Valentine's Day

© 2018 KENS