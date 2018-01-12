George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st American president, has died at age 94.

While Texans long claimed him as a favorite son, Bush was not born one. He was originally from Massachusetts. Born on June 12, 1924 to a privileged family, his father, Prescott, was a United States senator from Connecticut.

During World War II, Bush was the youngest pilot in the U.S. Navy. The future president flew 58 combat missions over the Pacific and was shot down by the Japanese during one that prompted his rescue from the ocean. Bush was also the last U.S. president to serve in World War II.

Upon returning home, Bush enrolled at Yale, the same university where his son and future president George W. would attend.

After graduating, Bush moved to Texas to begin a career as a young oilman. In Houston, his offshore oil drilling company made him wealthy.

But Bush also yearned to follow in his father’s footsteps and pursue politics. In 1963, he became the Harris County Republican Party chairman. There, for the first time, the moderate element of the party confronted the right wing suspicion in the form of the John Birch Society.

“He learned and came to understand in his party-building activities early in his career in Harris County that you have to be willing to create coalitions of people who don’t always agree with one another,” said Bruce Buchanan, a government professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

In the late 1960s, Bush served two terms in Congress representing Texas. By late 1970, he decided to run for the U.S. Senate against another ambitious Texan named Lloyd Bentsen.

Even though Bush lost to Bentsen, he soon found himself as ambassador to the United Nations, an envoy to China and director of the Central Intelligence Agency under President Richard Nixon.

In 1980, Bush ran for president and accused fellow Republican Ronald Reagan of advocating for "voodoo economics." While Bush lost the primaries, he ended up as Reagan’s running mate and vice president for two terms.

In 1988, Bush sought the presidency again. That race pitted him against Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis and his old Texas adversary Lloyd Bentsen.

This time, Bush won in a landslide. He made a campaign promise, however, during the 1988 Republican National Convention that came back to haunt him: “Read my lips,” he said. “No new taxes.”

But, as president, Bush had to renege on that as the economy slowed. He eventually agreed with Congress to increase taxes in order to reduce the federal deficit.

Bush’s presidency, from 1989 to 1993, was highlighted with two major historical events.

In 1989, after a 40-year nuclear arms race and ideology battle around the globe, the Cold War ended between the United States and the Soviet Union. The USSR’s economy collapsed and the Berlin Wall fell as countries in the former Communist empire broke off to form their own republics.

The following year, in 1990, Bush led a coalition of countries to liberate Kuwait from Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi forces.

Still, despite massive popularity after the Gulf War, Bush lost a re-election bid to then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton, partly due to a weak economy.

“The thing that people liked about George H.W. Bush was that in many ways for all the wealth, privilege and power, he seemed like a down to earth guy,” Buchanan said.

He could laugh when a comic called him a mixture of Mr. Rogers and John Wayne.

When he wanted to go skydiving after retiring in Texas, he did it – the first time to recall his World War II survival in the Pacific. The second time was in honor of his 80th birthday.

“You know, because you’re 80 years old doesn’t mean you out of it, out of the game,” he said.

He also participated in a tandem skydiving jump in 2014 to celebrate his 90th.

Photos: The Bushes in recent years NEWPORT NEWS, VA - JULY 8: Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush and former first lady Barbara watch as the 700-ton island super structure of the newest aircraft carrier, the USS George H. W. Bush, is manuvered into place on the deck of ship during a ceremony at the Newport News Shipyard July 8, 2006 in Newport News, Virginia. The placing of the island on the flight desk was part of a ceremony for the carrier that is scheduled to be christened in October. (Photo by Gary C. Knapp/Getty Images) 9 Oct 2001: Former President George Bush and his wife Barbara watch as the Astros take on the Atlanta Braves during game one of the National League Divisional Series at Enron Field in Houston, Texas. The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-4. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/ALLSPORT NEWPORT NEWS, VA - JULY 8: Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush and former first lady Barbara watch as the 700-ton island super structure of the newest aircraft carrier, the USS George H. W. Bush, is manuvered into place on the deck of ship during a ceremony at the Newport News Shipyard July 8, 2006 in Newport News, Virginia. The placing of the island on the flight desk was part of a ceremony for the carrier that is scheduled to be christened in October. (Photo by Gary C. Knapp/Getty Images) ST. PAUL, MN - SEPTEMBER 02: Former President George H.W. Bush (L) and former first lady Barbara Bush (C) point from their seats on day two of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Xcel Energy Center on September 2, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The GOP will nominate U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as the Republican choice for U.S. President on the last day of the convention. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 11: Former President George H.W. Bush throws out the ceremonial first pitch to Jed Lowrie #8 of the Houston Astros as former First Lady Barbara Bush looks on prior to game three of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 11: Former President George H.W. Bush throws out the ceremonial first pitch to Jed Lowrie #8 of the Houston Astros as former First Lady Barbara Bush looks on prior to game three of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 11: Former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush are introduced prior to game three of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Former President George H.W. Bush reacts alongside Barbara Bush as their son, President George W. Bush delivers the commencement address during the Texas A&M University graduation ceremony at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, on December 12, 2008. AFP PHOTO/SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) KENNEBUNKPORT, ME - JUNE 12: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Former first lady Barbara Bush greets her husband and former U.S. President George H.W. Bush with a kiss after his successful skydive down to St. Anne's Episcopal Church on June 12, 2014 in Kennebunkport, Maine. The President is celebrating his 90th birthday today. (Photo by Eric Shea/Getty Images) Former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush listen as their son, US President George W. Bush, delivers the commencement address during the Texas A&M University graduation ceremony at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, on December 12, 2008. AFP PHOTO/SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) Washington, UNITED STATES: Former US President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush walk down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House 01 January 2007 in Washington, DC. The Bushes visited Betty Ford at the Blair House after viewing the casket of her husband, former US President Gerald Ford at the Capitol. AFP PHOTO/Brendan SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) Former President George H.W. Bush gives the thumbs up and former first lady Barbara Bush waves on day two of the Republican National Convention on September 2, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) DALLAS, TX - APRIL 25: Former first lady Barbara Bush (L) and former President George W. Bush (R) help up former President George H.W. Bush during the opening ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center April 25, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. The Bush library, which is located on the campus of Southern Methodist University, with more than 70 million pages of paper records, 43,000 artifacts, 200 million emails and four million digital photographs, will be opened to the public on May 1, 2013. The library is the 13th presidential library in the National Archives and Records Administration system. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) DALLAS, TX - APRIL 25: Former U.S. President George W. Bush (3rd L) shaks hands with his father former President George H.W. Bush (2nd L) as they attend the opening ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center with his wife, former first lady Laura Bush (R), and his mother, former first lady Barbara Bush (L), April 25, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. The Bush library, which is located on the campus of Southern Methodist University, with more than 70 million pages of paper records, 43,000 artifacts, 200 million emails and four million digital photographs, will be opened to the public on May 1, 2013. The library is the 13th presidential library in the National Archives and Records Administration system. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) HOUSTON - APRIL 12: Former First Lady Barbara Bush enjoys some ice cream as former President George H.W. Bush watched the Houston Astros play the Chicago Cubs at Minute Maid Park on April 12, 2011 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 29: (L-R) Former First Lady Barbara Bush and former President George H.W. Bush look on prior to the South Regional Final of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament between the Duke Blue Devils and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at NRG Stadium on March 29, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) ST. PAUL, MN - SEPTEMBER 02: (L to R) Bud Day, retired U.S. Air Force Colonel and POW cellmate, sits with former President George H.W. Bush (L) and former first lady Barbara Bush (C) on day two of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Xcel Energy Center on September 2, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The GOP will nominate U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as the Republican choice for U.S. President on the last day of the convention. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Former US president George Bush (2nd R), his wife Barbara (R), Kuwaiti Information Minister Sheikh Ahmad Fahad al-Sabah (2nd L), and former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher (L), have lunch at the Scientific Center in Kuwait City 26 February 2001 to mark the tenth anniversary celebrations of Kuwait's liberation from Iraqi invasion. (Photo credit should read RABIH MOGHRABI/AFP/Getty Images) ST. PAUL, MN - SEPTEMBER 02: 02:Former President George H.W. Bush (L) and former first lady Barbara Bush (C) sit in their seats on day two of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Xcel Energy Center on September 2, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The GOP will nominate U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as the Republican choice for U.S. President on the last day of the convention. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) WASHINGTON - JANUARY 20: Former president George H.W. Bush and wife Barbara Bush arrives at the inauguration of Barack Obama as the 44th President of the United States of America on the West Front of the Capitol January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. Obama becomes the first African-American to be elected to the office of President in the history of the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) DALLAS, TX - APRIL 25: Former U.S. President George W. Bush (2nd R) helps his father former President George H.W. Bush (2nd L) to take off his wireless microphone as they attend the opening ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center with his wife, former first lady Laura Bush (R), and his mother, former first lady Barbara Bush, April 25, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. The Bush library, which is located on the campus of Southern Methodist University, with more than 70 million pages of paper records, 43,000 artifacts, 200 million emails and four million digital photographs, will be opened to the public on May 1, 2013. The library is the 13th presidential library in the National Archives and Records Administration system. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) ATLANTIC OCEAN - JULY 14: In this handout image provided by the U.S. Navy, former President George H.W. Bush speaks to sailors via the ship's announcing system onboard the aircraft carrier that bears his name, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) July 14, 2010 in the Atlantic Ocean. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush spent their time onboard watching flight operations, touring the ship and visiting with the crew. The George H.W. Bush is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Joseph M. Clark/U.S. Navy via Getty Images) German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) shakes hands with former US President George Bush (R) next to his wife Barbara (C) during a commemorative event in Berlin on October 31, 2009. The event under the motto "The Fall of the Wall and Reunification - the Victory of Freedom" was organized by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. AFP PHOTO DDP/ MICHAEL GOTTSCHALK GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read MICHAEL GOTTSCHALK/AFP/Getty Images) HOUSTON - APRIL 2: Former U.S. President George Bush and first lady Barbara Bush attend the opening day game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Houston Astros on April 2, 2007 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Pirates won 4-2 in 10 innings. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) HOUSTON, TX - MAY 03: Former President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush meet with the umpiring crew, from left, Ron Kulpa #46, Vic Carapazza #19, Brian Knight and Crew Chief Larry Vanover before the Seattle Mariners played the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 3, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Former US President George H.W. Bush (L) with wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, and grand-daughters Barbara (L) and Jenna, wave as they walk through the Rotunda on Capitol Hill 20 January, 2005. With a pledge to battle terrorism and promote democracy around the world, US President George W. Bush was to launch his new term today under an unprecedented security blanket and a dusting of snow. Bush, 58, was to be sworn in outside the US Capitol at noon (1700 GMT), in the 55th US presidential swearing-in and the first since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that transformed his time in office. AFP PHOTO Robert SULLIVAN (Photo credit should read ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images) Barbara Bush and Former President George H. Bush on the field prior to Superbowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida on February 6, 2005. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) KENNEBUNKPORT, ME - JUNE 12: Film Subject President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Mrs. Barbara Bush attend the HBO Documentary special screening of "41" on June 12, 2012 in Kennebunkport, Maine. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO) Former US President George Bush (L) stands with wife former US first lady Barbara Bush during presidential inaugural ceremonies for their son, George W. Bush, 20 January 2001, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC (DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images) NEW YORK - MAY 27: Former President George H. W. Bush and his wife Barbara pose for photographers before the start of the 29th Annual T.J. Martell Foundation Awards Gala at the New York Hilton May 27, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES: Former US President George H. W. Bush (L) and his wife Barbara wait for the start of inaugural ceremonies at the US Capitol Building 20 January, 2005 in Washington, DC. US President George W. Bush will be sworn in to his second term in office later 20 January. AFP PHOTO/DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images) NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: (L to R) President George W. Bush's daughters Jenna and Barbara, former President George H.W. Bush and Bush's wife Barbara watch from the audience on night two of the Republican National Convention August 31, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) 9 Oct 2001: Former president George Bush gives thumbs up as wife, Barbara Bush looks on before game one of the National League divisional series at Enron Field in Houston, Texas. The Braves won 7-4. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA: Former US president George Bush (L), his wife Barbara and South African president Thabo Mbeki pause briefly for the press prior to meeting together at Tuinhuis in Cape Town 08 May 2001. The former US president is on a business visit to the country. AFP PHOTO ANNA ZIEMINSKI (Photo credit should read ANNA ZIEMINSKI/AFP/Getty Images) NEW YORK, United States: Former US President George H.W. Bush(L) and his wife Barbara chat at Madison Square Garden in New York City 30 August, 2004 on the first first day of the Republican National Convention. Some 50,000 Republican delegates, guests and journalists are expected to attend the four-day event, where their son, George W. Bush will accept the nomination for president. AFP PHOTO/PAUL J.RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images) HOUSTON - OCTOBER 26: Former President of the United States George Bush Sr. and wife Barbara Bush attend Game Four of the 2005 Major League Baseball World Series between the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2005 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES: Former US President George H.W. Bush(L) and his wife Barbara applaud as their son US president George W. Bush is introduced at inaugural ceremonies 20 January, 2005 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Bush was sworn in for his second four year term as president.AFP PHOTO/DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, : US President-elect George W. Bush (2ndR), sits with his father former US President George Bush (L), his mother Barbara Bush (2ndL) and his mother-in-law Jenna Welch (R) during his wife's "Laura Bush Celebrates America's Authors" event at Constitution Hall in Washington, DC 19 January, 2001. Bush will be sworn in as president 20 January, 2001. AFP PHOTO/Luke FRAZZA (Photo credit should read LUKE FRAZZA/AFP/Getty Images) LITTLE ROCK, UNITED STATES: Barbara Bush (L) wipes water off the shoulder of her husband former US president George Bush (R) during the inauguration of the William J. Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, 18 November 2004. Constant rain fell during the opening ceremony of the center which contains some 76.8 million pages of paper documents, 1.85 million photographs and over 75,000 museum artifacts from Clinton's eight years in the White House. AFP PHOTO/Roberto SCHMIDT (Photo credit should read ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images) WASHINGTON - JANUARY 20: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush (R) and his wife Barbara Bush and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush wave to the crowd on the inaugural stage January 20, 2005 in Washington, D.C. U.S. President George W. Bush will be sworn in for a second term during the inaugural ceremony. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) WASHINGTON - JUNE 10: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush, pay their respects to former U.S. President Ronald Reagan in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda June 10, 2004 in Washington, DC. Reagan's body will lie in state until his funeral at the National Cathederal June 11 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images) HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 11: Former President George H.W. Bush, former First Lady Barbara Bush, and Jed Lowrie #8 of the Houston Astros pose for a picture prior to game three of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: (L to R) Former Senator Bob Dole, former President George H.W. Bush and Bush's wife Barbara watch from the audience on night two of the Republican National Convention August 31, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) NEW YORK, United States: Former US President George H.W.Bush(L) and his wife Barbara(C) attend the Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York City 30 August 2004. US President George W. Bush is expected to accept his nomination for a second term in office during the convention. Some 50,000 Republican delegates, guests and journalists are expected to attend the four-day event. AFP PHOTO/ROBERTO SCHMIDT (Photo credit should read ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images) NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush (R) and his wife Barbara cheer as their daughter-in-law, U.S. First lady Laura Bush, takes the stage on night two of the Republican National Convention August 31, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. A video of U.S. President George W. Bush is projected behind them. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, : US President George W. Bush (C) is hugged by his father former President George H. W. Bush (L) and his mother Barbara Bush (R) after he was sworn into office 20 January, 2001 on the South Front of the US Capitol. Bush was sworn in as the 43rd President of the United States. AFP PHOTO/TIM SLOAN (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES: Former US President George H.W. Bush(R) and wife Barbara attend inauguration ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington, DC 20 January, 2005. Their son, US President George W. Bush took the oath of office for his second four year term as president. AFP PHOTO/DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images) HOUSTON - JUNE 12: Former US President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush smile as they are introduced at Bush's 80th birthday celebration at Minute Maid Stadium June 12, 2004, in Houston, Texas. Bush senior plans on going skydiving on July 13 to celebrate. (Photo by Brett Coomer/Getty Images) FLUSHING MEADOWS, UNITED STATES: Former US president George H. Bush (R) speaks at the opening ceremony for the 2004 US Open as his wife Barbara looks on 30 August 2004 at Flusing Meadows, New York. The US Open runs from 30 August to 12 September. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images) NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara applaud during the evening session of day one of the 2004 Republican National Convention August 30, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) HOUSTON - NOVEMBER 13: Barbara Bush and her husband 41st President George H Bush watch Andy Roddick play Rainer Schuettler of Germany during the Tennis Masters Cup November 13, 2003 at the Westside Tennis Club in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) NEWPORT NEWS, VA - JULY 8: Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush and former first lady Barbara watch as the 700-ton island super structure of the newest aircraft carrier, the USS George H. W. Bush, is manuvered into place on the deck of ship during a ceremony at the Newport News Shipyard July 8, 2006 in Newport News, Virginia. The placing of the island on the flight desk was part of a ceremony for the carrier that is scheduled to be christened in October. (Photo by Gary C. Knapp/Getty Images) NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush (C) and his wife Barbara (R) greet U.S. Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao (2nd R) and an unidentified man on night three of the Republican National Convention September 1, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) PHILADELPHIA, : Former president George Bush listens as his wife Barbara wipes tears from her eyes as they listen to their son George W. Bush deliver his acceptance speech at the 2000 Republican National Convention at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, PA, 03 August, 2000. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO Roberto SCHMIDT (Photo credit should read ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images) HOUSTON - APRIL 5: Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife and former first lady Barbara Bush attend the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Houston Astros at Opening Day at Minute Maid Park on April 5, 2004 in Houston, Texas. The Giants won 5-4. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) HOUSTON - OCTOBER 17: Former President of the United States George Bush Sr. and wife Barbara Bush attend Game Five of the National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 17, 2005 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) 9 Oct 2001: Former president George Bush and wife, Barbara Bush cheer for the Houston Astros during game one of the National League Divisional Series against the Atlanta Braves at Enron Field in Houston, Texas. The Braves won 7-4. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 14: Former US President George Bush (R) waves his program as he and his wife Barbara depart the Washington National Cathedral 14 September 2001 at the conclusion of a National Day of Prayer and Remembrance to honor the victims who died in the terrorist bombings in New York and the Pentagon. The death toll is still unknown as many hundreds may be buried in the rubble of the World Trade Center. (Photo credit should read MIKE THEILER/AFP/Getty Images)

Bush 41, as he became known after his oldest son was elected president, never really wanted to be out of the game. When President George W. Bush asked his father to join former President Bill Clinton to help with tsunami relief in Indonesia, he took the job, becoming what his wife Barbara Bush called “America’s favorite couple.”

The two toured ravaged areas and raised millions of dollars to help victims recover.

In 2010, President Barack Obama awarded George H.W. Bush the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. The award was for Bush’s “commitment to service and ability to inspire volunteerism throughout the country, encouraging citizens to be ‘a thousand points of light,’” according to the White House.

Bush was the oldest surviving president. Though he served after Jimmy Carter, Bush was still several months older than the Georgia Democrat.

Barbara Bush, George H. W. Bush's wife of 73 years died earlier this year. Bush is survived by five children, 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

