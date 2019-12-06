"The American flag is the symbol of our freedom, national pride and history"

-- Mike Fitzpatrick

On June 14 Americans celebrate Flag Day. We honor and pay tribute to 'Old Glory,' with the 'Pledge of Allegiance, speeches, beautiful renditions of the national anthem and small and large displays of the flag.

When and where did it start? Wonder no more. Here is a quick history lesson on how 'Old Glory' got a national day of love a recognition.

History of Flag Day as provided by the very first state, Delaware:

1885

In 1885, school teacher BJ Cigrand encouraged his students to observe June 14 as the 'Flag Birthday' in Waubeka, Wisconsin. Throughout the years, he sent several proposals to Congress to have the day recognized.

1889

Then, in 1889, George Bolch, a kindergarten teacher for impoverished students in New York, planned Flag Day exercises. Bolch inspired the New York Board of Education and his ceremonies were adopted thereafter.

1893

In 1893, the Superintendent of Philadelphia Public Schools endorsed a request to hold Flag Day ceremonies in the center of Independence Square. A year later, Philadelphia was followed by Chicago Public Schools.

1916

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson established Flag Day as a national holiday in the Proclamation of President Woodrow Wilson. While Flag Day was celebrated for years after the proclamation, President Truman signed an Act of Congress in 1949 that designated June 14th of each year as National Flag Day.

