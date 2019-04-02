AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas women's basketball team has a chance to stop a 15 year losing streak in games against the #1 team in the country.

The Longhorns play Baylor on Monday night at the Erwin Center, with t-shirts being given out to some of the fans.

Texas has beaten Baylor five times in their history, but it hasn't happened since 2004. Five of the games were against Baylor in 2011, 2012 and 2013, but the Longhorns did not upset the #1 Lady Bears in any of those games.

Texas past against #1 AP ranked teams:

2018 UCONN

2016 UCONN

2015 UCONN

2013 BAYLOR

2013 BAYLOR

2012 BAYLOR

2012 BAYLOR

2011 BAYLOR

2011 BAYLOR

2009 UCONN

2008 UCONN

2007 TENNESSEE

2004 TENNESSEE (WIN)

2003 UCONN

1997 TENNESSEE

1996 GEORGIA

1994 TENNESSEE

1993 TENNESSEE

1990 VIRGINIA

1990 LA TECH

1988 TENNESSEE (WIN)

1987 TENNESSEE (WIN)

1984 GEORGIA (WIN)

1983 USC (WIN)

1983 LA TECH

1980 OLD DOMINION

1978 TENNESSEE

1977 WAYLAND BAPTIST

1976 WAYLAND BAPTIST

1976 WAYLAND BAPTIST

RELATED:

Baylor is No. 1 in women's basketball for first time in almost six years

Is this Texas women's basketball coach Karen Aston’s lucky 7th season?

5 Texas women basketball players recognized with preseason honors

Tiffany Jackson returns to UT