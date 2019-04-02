AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas women's basketball team has a chance to stop a 15 year losing streak in games against the #1 team in the country.
The Longhorns play Baylor on Monday night at the Erwin Center, with t-shirts being given out to some of the fans.
Texas has beaten Baylor five times in their history, but it hasn't happened since 2004. Five of the games were against Baylor in 2011, 2012 and 2013, but the Longhorns did not upset the #1 Lady Bears in any of those games.
Texas past against #1 AP ranked teams:
2018 UCONN
2016 UCONN
2015 UCONN
2013 BAYLOR
2013 BAYLOR
2012 BAYLOR
2012 BAYLOR
2011 BAYLOR
2011 BAYLOR
2009 UCONN
2008 UCONN
2007 TENNESSEE
2004 TENNESSEE (WIN)
2003 UCONN
1997 TENNESSEE
1996 GEORGIA
1994 TENNESSEE
1993 TENNESSEE
1990 VIRGINIA
1990 LA TECH
1988 TENNESSEE (WIN)
1987 TENNESSEE (WIN)
1984 GEORGIA (WIN)
1983 USC (WIN)
1983 LA TECH
1980 OLD DOMINION
1978 TENNESSEE
1977 WAYLAND BAPTIST
1976 WAYLAND BAPTIST
1976 WAYLAND BAPTIST
