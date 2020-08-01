AUSTIN, Texas — According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 128 officers died across the U.S. defending their cities – and it happened in Texas more than anywhere else.

In 2019, 18 Texas officers died. Meanwhile, 11 officers died in 2018.

"People have become more violent," said Ken Casaday, the Austin Police Association president. "We have issues with opioids. We have issues with mental illness. We have a state that almost everyone owns or possesses a firearm."

RELATED:

Police chief: 6 people killed in New Jersey shooting, including officer

UPS drivers to pause route in honor of driver killed in Florida police shootout

Officer Preliminary Fatalities by State - National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Hover over or click on a state to view preliminary fatalities. States in dark red have fatalities. Federal Agencies: 0 Military: 0 U.S. Territories: 0 Tribal: 0 New York 1 South Carolina 1

The report shows, nationally, it's an 18% decrease from the 157 officers killed in 2018. Austin police said the number of Texas officers killed is disappointing.

"We're trying to advance training, advance techniques, mindset preparedness to try and get ready to prevent these deaths," said Senior Officer Christopher Irwin. "Any officer who tells you that he's never been scared or he's never been afraid is foolish because it's that fear and that being aware of the dangerous situation that keeps you alive."

Officers are armed with ballistic vests, body cameras and guns to protect themselves. Technology has only gotten better, which means the safety of officers has gotten better too.

RELATED:

9-year-old boy raises nearly $80K to give bulletproof vests to police K-9s

Bomb-making material, ballistic vests, rifles found in Dallas gunman's home

Reports: 6 officers who stopped Dayton gunman to get Medal of Valor from Trump

“I have a high-caliber ballistic vest, along with a medical kit," said Irwin. "They’re both together and, in any dynamic situations, I always keep them close and can grab them. Many officers do the same thing."

“Any time you’re on duty, you’re on guard," said Casaday. "Your senses should always be to where you’re paying attention to what’s going on around you. That’s when you get hurt, when you become lackadaisical and lazy."

But something important that hasn't gotten better is police department staffing. This isn't only an issue in Austin, but at most departments across the U.S.

"That to me is the biggest issue with officer safety," said Casaday. "Possibly leading to more officers being injured on the job. It's quite simple. We just don't have enough people to answer the calls."

Officer Irwin said police need rest to keep themselves in a good mindset. If they don't get that because of working too much, it could compromise their safety and health.

"It takes it toll on officers mentally, so by the end of the day they can be worn out," said Irwin. "When you're having to make that many calls in a day, it's really mentally demanding."

Another large figure is the number of people killed by police in the U.S. in 2019. The Washington Post reports that law enforcement shot and killed 931 people.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Iraq airbase that houses US troops hit with rocket attack

Unsealed affidavit reveals what may have happened to Heidi Broussard before her death

Gov. Abbott slams Austin's handling of homelessness at domestic terrorism press conference