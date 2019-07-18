CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An award has been offered to anybody who might have information on the people responsible for leaving a cast net at the Packery Channel jetties which killed six juvenile green sea turtles.

The Padre Island National Seashore was informed Tuesday by the City of Corpus Christi - Government Beach Operations personnel that there was a discarded cast net with trapped turtles inside.

Texas Game Wardens in Nueces County are now seeking information leading to the people responsible for the illegal act. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-792-4263.

Operation Game Thief Texas Game Wardens in Nueces County are seeking information leading to the individual(s) responsible for this illegal act. The illegal act occurred Tuesday, July 16th off of Hwy 361 at the Packery...

Padre Island National Seashore asked that visitors do not intentionally discard fishing gear or line into the water because marine life can be harmed.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: