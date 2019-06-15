Editor's note: Fort Worth police were initially called Friday night to a report of a deputy found shot. Saturday morning, Fort Worth police Sgt. Chris Daniels, with Fort Worth police, said as of yet, there has been "no evidence to suggest that Deputy Shepherd was shot."

"However, the official cause and manner of death will be determined by Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office," he said.

Authorities say a deputy who was found with "significant injuries to his head" was pronounced dead Friday night at a Fort Worth hospital.

The deputy was identified as Sgt. Keith Shepherd, a 19-year veteran with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner confirmed Saturday that Shepherd died as the result of a fall where he injured his head during a medical emergency in the sheriff's parking lot, Sheriff Bill E. Waybourn said. "He was able to recover somewhat from that long enough to get into his car, where he passed away. Medical examiners believe that he had a pulmonary embolism and some blood clots that [ended] his life."

Friday night, Waybourn touted Shepherd's reputation in the sheriffs office. "I can tell you what I know about Keith is that he had a great reputation at the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office," Waybourn said. "He was a strong leader. He was loved. He was a great husband and a good father."

The sheriff said Shepherd had gone to lunch Friday but never returned to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Initial reports at about 9:27 p.m. were that a Tarrant County deputy was found shot in the sheriff's parking lot, located in the 100 block of Burnett Street.

"He was found in his vehicle with blood outside the vehicle and blood inside the vehicle," Waybourn said. "And nobody knows what happened there. And the officers that found him immediately began to do emergency medical procedures on him."

Shepherd was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

During an update Saturday, Sgt. Chris Daniels, with Fort Worth police, said while the call was first reported as a deputy shot, he said as of yet, there has been "no evidence to suggest that Deputy Shepherd was shot."

While police said there was no suspect information at this time, Waybourn said he believed there was no immediate threat to the public.

Waybourn said Fort Worth police would take the lead in the investigation.

