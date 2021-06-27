National firework shortage impacting Central Texas stands before July 4th

Right before the holiday weekend, fireworks experts warn residents to buy their supply early.

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Fourth of July holiday coming up this weekend, families are heading out to buy some fireworks, but an Austin firework stand owner said they'll be going quick because of a national shortage.

Austin's American Fireworks owner, Chester Davis, said this could mean higher prices, too.

"People are trying to come out and and take advantage of really a great selection of product," said Davis. "We do supply other people that have their own stands and stores. And so, that has probably curtailed our being able to sell them as much as they'd like to buy."

"We have significant supply chain challenges. Our first challenge is we had some work stoppages due to COVID-19 that slowed down some of our manufacturing in China," said James Fuller, a TNT Fireworks safety expert, former firefighter, and leader of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which regulates consumer fireworks safety.

"We've seen some challenges in getting the actual logistics done and getting from China to the United States. Most specifically, shipping containers and the capacity of our ports in the United States to accept product," said Fuller.

Fuller said they're expecting a strong season, especially since events have the green light this year after the pandemic. Fuller and Davis said stands should have a good amount available for customers, but both of them said going out and buying fireworks now is your best bet.

Firework Sales in Advance of July 4th; Complaints Go to 3-1-1 https://t.co/djuFEqXuEN — Austin Fire Dept (@austinfiredept) June 24, 2021

Davis said his favorite part of being the American Fireworks owner is being able to sell fireworks to happy families.

"The parades and picnics and family gatherings, you know, it's a big deal to me. It's a really big deal," said Davis. "You get to see the happiness that you can provide."

Although, Davis warns families to take some of his firework safety tips to heart, specifically for children who will be participating in firework activity.

"I believe that you should always use the fireworks under adult supervision," said Davis. "You've got to teach them how to hold them, shoot them, do them correctly. You need to read the label of the firework that you're buying. There should be a warning label and it should tell you that they're consumer fireworks. If it doesn't have a warning label, it's not a tested, proven firework that you should be buying."

"The other thing is have a designated shooter ... have someone that you believe is going to stay sober, coherent. You're going to have them out there lighting the fireworks. Fireworks are best observed with a little bit distance like 25 to 50 feet away from whoever is doing the shooting," said Davis.

Davis also said to have a water source nearby.

"So when you're done, you can pour over your sparklers, pour over your fireworks and put them out completely," said Davis.

"If you don't have an active water source, have a bucket of water available to you. As you get done with those products, give them a 20-minute cooling off period. Douse them in water and then be a responsible citizen and put those in an appropriate trash receptacle," said Fuller. "We need to be thoughtful about our discarded use. We really do work a lot with our community leaders in those companies that work in the industry to tell our citizens be responsible are turning back your product. It's important that you throw it away in appropriate disposal."

"There's no question you can have a safe and a very fun evening with fireworks," Fuller continued. "You want to make sure and be vigilant about your site selection. You want a flat surface. You don't want it to be anything other than pavement. Very, very green grass. The neighborhood cul-de-sac is a perfect choice."

Austin Fire Department reminds folks that fireworks are illegal within the Austin city limits. According to AFD, each year there are hundreds of brush, grass and structure fires across the state started by fireworks, causing millions of dollars in damage and risking the lives of innocent bystanders.

Any complaints about fireworks should be made to 311, not 911.