COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

UPDATE: Texas A&M University President, Michael Young, released a statement today regarding campus credits and refunds for housing, dining, and parking. Students can learn more about applying for these refunds here.

Previous story from March 10, 2020

Texas A&M University has announced that classes are canceled from March 16-20, and will move to online classes from March 23- April 28.

Dorms and dining will remain open to support students.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Texas A&M provost posted a message on the university’s website Tuesday afternoon, letting students, staff, and faculty know that classes will not resume until Wednesday March 18th.

Classes were originally set to resume on Monday March 16th after Spring Break, but they will use this extra time to make sure all university services are being offered in the most efficient, effective and safest ways.

The provost stated “There are no plans to cancel classes. Texas A&M is not requiring that all courses move to an online format at this time.”

For their full statement visit their website.

