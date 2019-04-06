HOLLYWOOD, Florida — WARNING: The video might be disturbing to some viewers.

The search is on for the driver of a white BMW who hit a Florida trooper and sped off.

The crash happened during a May 25 traffic stop on the southbound exit ramp to Hollywood Boulevard, according to WFOR-TV citing the Florida Highway Patrol.

Trooper Arsenio Caballero was helping another driver during the stop when the BMW suddenly took off and hit him. A traffic camera in the area captured the trooper flying atop the car's hood.

The car was found a couple of days later, but its driver remains at large, FHP said. Caballero was hospitalized and since has been sent home to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

