AUSTIN, Texas — It will be another hot week in Central Texas with temperatures rising to near 100 degrees each day.

Humidity across the region will make temperatures feel even hotter, between 103 to 108 degrees each afternoon.

A hot week ahead with not much rain expected.

KVUE

With hot conditions, it would be nice to see a bit of rain to offer a cool down at times, but that will not be the case for the next week.

For Tuesday we will have a slight chance for rain, but our next chance for rain won't come until next Monday.

A hot week ahead with not much rain expected.

KVUE

The next seven days will only bring around a 0.10" to a 0.25" of rain across the region with some spots not seeing a drop of rain.

A hot week ahead with not much rain expected.

KVUE

RELATED:

FORECAST: Hot and dry as we head into August

The Delta Aquariid meteor shower will be at peak visibility tonight

New daily record low temperatures reported in Austin Friday

The lack of rain will likely lead more of the region into abnormally dry conditions shown by the drought monitor that updates every Thursday, which currently shows parts of Mason and Llano counties dealing with dry conditions.

A hot week ahead with not much rain expected.

KVUE

Don't forget to download the KVUE app so you can get the forecast while you are on the go. Also, be sure to follow KVUE on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Inmate wrongfully accused of killing Jazmine Barnes found hanged in cell

Athletic privilege? UT swimmer charged with crime, university takes no action

20% of Austin’s recycling is contaminated. Here's what you should trash.