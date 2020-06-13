x
Skip Navigation

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

news

Florida SWAT team members resign from unit, cite safety concerns

The officers also complained they were outraged with command staff who took a knee with demonstrators.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Ten members of a South Florida police department’s SWAT team have resigned from the team, citing safety concerns and local officials’ “disdain” for the unit. 

The eight officers and two sergeants resigned from the team but did not resign from the Hallandale Beach Police Department. 

Hallandale Beach City Manager Greg Chavarria says Police Chief Sonia Quinones received a memo from the SWAT team Friday morning. The officers say they were “minimally equipped” and had been “disrespected” by city officials who refused to address equipment and training concerns. 

The officers also said they were outraged that command staff had taken a knee with demonstrators. 

The city says the gesture was “against racism, hatred and intolerance.” 

RELATED: More global protests emerge over racism, police actions

RELATED: Protester projects images on Tampa buildings to highlight police brutality, racial violence

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter