Florida SWAT team members resign from unit, cite safety concerns

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Ten members of a South Florida police department’s SWAT team have resigned from the team, citing safety concerns and local officials’ “disdain” for the unit.
The eight officers and two sergeants resigned from the team but did not resign from the Hallandale Beach Police Department.
Hallandale Beach City Manager Greg Chavarria says Police Chief Sonia Quinones received a memo from the SWAT team Friday morning. The officers say they were “minimally equipped” and had been “disrespected” by city officials who refused to address equipment and training concerns.
The officers also said they were outraged that command staff had taken a knee with demonstrators.
The city says the gesture was “against racism, hatred and intolerance.”
RELATED: Protester projects images on Tampa buildings to highlight police brutality, racial violence
