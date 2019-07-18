AUSTIN, Texas — A SWAT call out that occurred in North Austin on Thursday has come to an end.

SWAT was called to assist with a barricaded subject within an apartment, according to police.

After SWAT members negotiated with the barricaded suspect until 3 p.m., the individual came out and was taken into custody without incident.

The incident occurred around 11:32 a.m. in the 500 block of Dean Avenue where officers found a victim with a stab wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS.

The condition of the victim is still unknown

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

