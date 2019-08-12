HOUSTON — A sergeant was shot Saturday at a residence in Houston's Greater East End, according to the Houston Police Department.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but authorities said the shooting suspect is not in custody.

The sergeant was shot in the 7400 block of Avenue I, which is near the intersection of 74th Street and Navigation Boulevard.

The sergeant was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

