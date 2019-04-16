AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of forcing his way into a North Austin apartment on April 15 and sexually assaulting a woman has been arrested on unrelated charges, according to police.

The Austin Police Department said Jacob Rodriguez is currently in custody in Caldwell County on unrelated charges. Police reported on April 22 that they will soon be filing warrants.

Jacob Rodriguez

Austin Police Department.

The incident occurred in the 8800 block of North IH-35 Service Road southbound.

According to a release by Austin police, the victim said a man knocked on the door of her apartment and, when she answered, the man pointed a small gun at her and forced his way into the apartment.

After getting into the residence, police said the man demanded money and then instructed the victim to go into the restroom, where he sexually assaulted her.

The woman was able to get away and called 911, according to police.

Detectives said the assault took place around 4:30 p.m. and the suspect may have been in the area since as early as noon and may have been seen walking with a Hispanic female.

Police said while there have been other sexual assaults similar to this one, the man does not match the description of the other instances where a man knocked on the door and forced his way into the apartment, but the investigation is still ongoing.

While they don't believe the victim did anything wrong, they say this can serve as a reminder to others: Don't open the door unless you know the person on the other side.

"Look through a peephole, look through a side window or simply don't answer it," said APD Officer Destiny Silva. "We just want to remind you of these tips to help keep the community safe, so again if you do have someone that's coming over have them text you, give you a call when they're on their way so that way you know it's safe to open the door."

Police are asking anyone that has information about the crime to contact them at (512) 974-5095.

