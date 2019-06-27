AUSTIN, Texas — It is no doubt that we have had our fair share of wet and cloudy days in Central Texas. This dates back to the winter where many of our gloomy days experienced much more light rain, mist and drizzle than what we would have liked.

It is now officially summer so the big question on everyone's mind is, will it be a summer for the record books or will it be wet like we have been receiving for the past few months?

KVUE

In the 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center on Thursday morning, temperatures are expected to trend slightly above normal. Average daytime highs for Austin Camp Mabry currently sit at 94 degrees. So, would you prefer 96 to 97 degrees versus what could be 106 or 107?

A weak El Nino is currently present over the region, which has kept lingering shower activity over the Gulf and southeastern states. The Climate Prediction Center is predicting a 66% chance for conditions to continue through summer. Now, you may be upset with hearing this, but, a few showers here and there could very well keep the triple-digit heat at bay and keep the soil moist.

KVUE

A bit of climate data has shown that there have been 17 summers since 1950 with El Nino conditions, and those typically are near normal or drier than normal. We will have a slightly above average rainfall forecast over the next two weeks, so no extremes.

Interesting note, there is no location within Central Texas that is under a drought. Soil moisture levels are still elevated.

KVUE

For the last weekend of June, enjoy mainly dry conditions with seasonable temperatures. A weak system could allow for some spotty showers next week, so the 7-day outlook will show near or slightly below average temperatures leading towards Independence Day.

KVUE

