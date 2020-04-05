Jessica Montenegro puts the finishing touches on her driveway chalk drawing of characters from the movie Toy Story.

Boyd Huppert, KARE

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Driveways are generally more function than phenomenon. Yet, in Lakeville, three-cars-wide, lies an exception.

“Just give me chalk and I’ll be happy,” Jessica Montenegro laughs.

The wife and mom is all the talk, for her use of sidewalk chalk.

“When she’s out here drawing, we just can’t wait to see what she’s drawing,” neighbor Beth Burrus says.

This week, a massive Toy Story mural emerged on Jessica’s driveway.

It’s far from her first project.

Among the chalk murals that have covered Jessica’s driveway: Winnie-the-Pooh, The Lion King and characters from the movie Trolls.

Jessica Montenegro's two children play on her Winnie-the-Pooh chalk drawing

Jessica Montenegro

“I've done ‘It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown,’ that one was right before Halloween. That was really fun,” Jessica says.

Crowds routinely gather as she works. Children seem especially captivated.

“It's really, really, really, really, really, cool,” is the consensus from a group of young girls watching from the sidewalk.

Jessica has no formal training as an artist, just a love for sidewalk chalk dating back to her childhood.

Raising two boys, now 5 and 7, gave Jessica an opportunity to start drawing again, something she embraced – and then some.

Jessica Montenegro's sons on her driveway chalk drawing modeled after the board game Snakes & Ladders

Jessica Montenegro

“She just had her 30th birthday. All she wanted was chalk, so that made it really easy on me”, Daniel Montenegro, Jessica’s husband, says.

He’s really had to make just one concession.

"Yeah, when she's doing chalk, the car stays outside,” Daniel laughs.

Some might be bothered that two days of drawing is just a rainy day away from destruction.

Jessica doesn’t see it that way.

“If it rained, I would already be sketching out what I want to do next,” she says.

Jessica Montenegro holds up the army green hand she used for blending her driveway chalk project.

Boyd Huppert, KARE

MORE LAND OF 10,000 STORIES:

RELATED: Checking in with Nala, the elevator riding care center teacup poodle

RELATED: Checking in with Liana & Gracie, still bonded by act of cross country kindness