MIDLAND, Texas — U.S. Representative Mike Conaway announced Wednesday at a press conference in Midland he would not be seeking reelection.

The deadline to file is December but Conaway said he wanted to announce early to give enough time for others who might run for 2020.

Conaway has represented the West Texas district since 2005, serving a heavy republican wing of Texas. He who won the 2018 election against Jennie Lou Leeder by more than 60 percentage points.

“Representing the people of the 11th District of Texas has been an honor and privilege that I cannot adequately describe. Over the years, Suzanne and I have been blessed to work with the finest group of public servants. They have served unselfishly in an exemplary manner.

“While serving in Congress, I have asked Suzanne and our family to make innumerable sacrifices. She and they have willingly made those necessary sacrifices, but they were still sacrifices. The time has come for me to put Suzanne, my children, and my grandchildren first.

“This chapter in our lives has been more fulfilling than I could ever have imagined. But all things come to an end point, and my 8th term will be mine. I will fulfill my duties to the 11th District by serving the rest of the term.

“I am proud of my career in public service. As a CPA, I think through things in terms of numbers. Including my time in the military, I will have spent 34% of my adult life in public service. I thank each and every person who has given me a helping hand during this journey, including voters, staff, donors, volunteers and friends. I could not have done the job I have done without each of you. My heartfelt thanks to you all.”