CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he spray painted a message on a concrete barrier along eastbound SPID near the Corpus Christi Trade Center.

The message? That the Corpus Christi Police Department had caused the man to suffer from erectile dysfunction.

According to the CCPD, it happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of SPID, between Ayers and Kostoryz roads.

A couple of area business owners told 3News they saw the man spray painting the message before police arrived to arrest him.