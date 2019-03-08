DALLAS — Sources say ATF and FBI agents in North Texas are searching homes and interviewing people who might be related to a suspect in the mass shooting at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso.

One person, a white male in his 20s, is in custody after the shooting, El Paso officials said. At least two law enforcement sources have told ABC News and the Associated Press the alleged shooter has been identified as Patrick Crusius, 21.

Texas Rep. Jeff Leach confirmed on Twitter that Crusius is a 2017 graduate of Plano Senior High School, and lived in Allen.

At a press conference Saturday in El Paso, Texas governor Greg Abbott confirmed 20 people are dead and at least two dozen are injured in the shooting.

Police are still investigating motive, and do not feel that there is a further threat to the mall area at this time.

