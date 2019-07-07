ALLEN, Texas — The Allen Police Department has made contact with an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday.

Allen police said Maria Villanueva was reported missing around 6 a.m.

Villanueva was last seen near the 500 Block of Hightrail Drive in Allen. She is described as having dark brown hair and was wearing a striped shirt, pink shorts and pink sandals.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Allen police posted on Facebook that they've made contact with Villanueva and are "seeking resolution." They believe the girl might be with someone known to the family.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 214-509-4321.

