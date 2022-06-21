Steve Adler and Big City Mayors call for special session on gun reform

The mayors want the session to discuss red flag laws, background checks and more.

TEXAS, USA — Austin's Steve Adler and other mayors in a bipartisan coalition called "Texas' Big City Mayors" are calling for a special session centering on gun reform, according to a newsletter from the group.

The mayors want the session to discuss implementing mandatory universal background checks for gun sales, making 21 the minimum age to purchase assault weapons, approving red flag laws, increasing funding to mental health support initiatives and training school safety officers.

In the newsletter, the mayors said the aforementioned initiatives would have kept the May 24 Uvalde and 2019 El Paso shooters from obtaining their guns. They also said a majority of Texans support these gun reforms.

"Protecting the Second Amendment means passing responsible policies that a wide majority of law-abiding gun owners support," the newsletter said.

Several paragraphs of the newsletter addressed issues with mental health access in the state. The mayors sited a 2022 Mental Health America access to care ranking, in which Texas sits at 51 behind all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Addressing this poor access would include investing in counselors and support staff in schools, the newsletter stated.

Standing alongside Adler in Big City Mayors membership is Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz, Plano Mayor John Muns, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman.