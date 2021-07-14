Georgia couple finds 18 snakes in bedroom

The couple found a mother snake with 17 recently hatched babies under their bed.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia couple found 18 snakes under their bed. Instead of killing the creatures, the husband carefully plucked them off the ground, dropped them in a bag and relocated them to a nearby creek.

Augusta resident Trish Wilcher tells WJBF-TV that as she and her husband, Max, were about to go to bed Sunday, she saw what she thought was some fuzz on the floor. She said it moved when she reached down.

