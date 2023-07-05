'Immediately I saw dead people': Brownsville business owner mourns after 8 killed at bus stop

A Brownsville shop owner is still coming to terms with what happened in front of his business Sunday. The scene captured on his security cameras left him shaken.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A Brownsville, Texas shop owner is still coming to terms with what happened in front of his business Sunday. A man driving a Land Rover SUV ran a red light and plowed into a crowd of people at a bus stop near a migrant shelter.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, said he quickly knew something was wrong.

"The electrician told me something was going on in front of the business. He couldn't get access. When I got into the cameras, immediately, I saw dead people. My first impression was, 'There's one, there's two, there's three, there's four.'"

The man said several bodies were on his property.

"Everybody has a family, and everybody wants to protect their family, and everybody wants to feed their family and they come here, why? Because they want a better life and in this case, it was a total loss."

He said the migrants killed did not have the opportunity for that better life.

"They all come for a dream and It's hard for people. I just hope God has a place for them."

Hours after the incident, some members of the community were at the scene praying and leaving flowers.

"My heart goes to them and their families," said Monica Limon, a Brownsville resident. "Who knows where they're from, you know? I just wanted to show my respects."

A community vigil is planned for Monday at 10 a.m. where the crash took place, which has since become the site of a growing memorial.