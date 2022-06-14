Abortion caravan begins with Texas Supreme Court rally

The caravan will take place June 14 to June 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Liberate Abortion's state-crossing caravan looking to raise awareness about efforts to decrease abortion access will begin with a Tuesday-morning rally in front of the Texas Supreme Court.

The caravan will last from June 14 to June 17 as participants travel through Texas and Mississippi to hold events for clinics and advocates. The June 15 stop is in Houston, and the June 17 stop is in Jackson, Mississippi.

Participants were also supposed to stop in Shreveport and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on June 14 and June 16, respectively, but these dates were cancelled.

The national coalition, Liberate Abortion, is starting their multi-state caravan at the Texas State Capitol right now.



They say they’re raising the alarm about growing threats to abortion access in Texas & nationwide. They’ll travel through Texas & Mississippi.@KVUE pic.twitter.com/GONbF8NA2C — Conner Board (@ConnerBoard) June 14, 2022

According to its website, the Liberate Abortion Campaign is made up of over 150 reproductive justice and rights organizations and abortion providers. They have come together to fight for abortion that is "available, affordable, accessible and stigma-free for anyone who needs it."

"Liberate Abortion is about more than just protecting the legal right to an abortion. Roe v. Wade alone has never been enough to ensure people, especially Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, and people working to make ends meet, can get the care they need when they need it," its website states.