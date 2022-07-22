x
As Gov. Greg Abbott celebrates Texas' June job growth, Austin's unemployment rate increases

Texas saw the addition of 82,500 jobs from May to June.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is applauding Texas Workforce Commission data showing a job increase in the state from May to June; however, the data also reports a slight increase in Austin unemployment during the same time period.

Texas now boasts an additional 82,500 jobs, making it No. 1 in the nation for added jobs in June. Since June of last year, Texas has seen an addition of 778,700 jobs. 

The added jobs in June also mark the eighth consecutive month that Texas has "set a new employment record for total jobs at 13,431,100."

“Texas leads the nation once again, creating more jobs and unmatched economic opportunities for Texans in a variety of critical industries,” Abbott said in a statement. “By creating the nation’s gold standard for business-friendly policies, companies are flocking to the Lone Star State and bringing good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans."

The Texas Workforce Commission data went on to say there are 42,236 unemployed residents in the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area, and the unemployment rate increased to 3.1% in June. 

Meanwhile, Texas' unemployment rate sits at 4.4%, and the national unemployment rate sits at 3.8%. 

The Austin metro area alone saw an additional 13,000 jobs from May to June and an additional 75,000 jobs since last June, making for a 6.4% annual growth rate.

Click here for a closer look at the data.

