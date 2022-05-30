'We need to do a lot more' | Senator John Cornyn asked to lead bipartisan talks on gun reform

In a news conference on Monday, US Senator John Cornyn said some of his priorities include keeping guns away from criminals and the mentally ill.

SAN ANTONIO — US Senator John Cornyn says he is already having discussions with fellow senators on taking legislative action following the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Sen. Cornyn was in San Antonio to celebrate high school graduates being accepted into military academies.

During a news conference prior to the ceremony, Cornyn said there were multiple points of failure that led to the mass shooting that killed 21 people.

Cornyn says he wants to build off what he called successful legislation after reforming the background check system in wake of the Sutherland Springs shooting.

"I'm certainly willing to look at any ideas anybody may have. But in this instance, it wasn't the background check that failed, it was the failure of the authorities to have all the information that I think might have shed more light," Sen. Cornyn said.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has tasked Cornyn to have discussions with Democrats on gun reform policies, and Cornyn says those discussions have already begun.

"One thing I hope does not happen is the various parties fall back into their typical talking points. I hope we will try to look in a clear-eyed way at what happened and ask this question, what can we do to fix this problem?" he said.

Sen. Cornyn said he was a firm believer in the Second Amendment protecting the rights of all law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.

US Congressman Tony Gonzales, who represents Uvalde, made similar comments when asked about gun control on KENS 5 Monday morning.

President Joe Biden feels Republicans will be more "rational" after the shooting to create meaningful legislation.