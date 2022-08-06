Watch live: Victims of Uvalde, Buffalo mass shootings to testify before Congress

The House Committee on Oversight on Reform will hear from families, students and victims.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The House Committee on Oversight and Reform will hold a hearing about gun violence, in the wake of the mass shooting tragedy in Uvalde,

Texas and Buffalo, New York.

Those speaking on Capitol Hill are pushing for change. Lawmakers will hear from students from Robb Elementary who lived through the massacre where 19 students and two teachers were killed. Family members of some of the children and teachers who were murdered will also be present.

The family members of 9-year-old Jackie Cazares are set to address Congress. Her uncle, Jose Cazares, said he supports the Second Amendment but believes that change must be made. Jackie's loved ones are left to wonder if their niece's murder will be enough to unite federal lawmakers and lead to change.

"This is an opportunity for a lot of politicians to say hey I'm going to do this, I'm going to do that. But when it comes to the nitty-gritty it doesn't happen. I don't want that to happen to my family. I don't. And that's why I'm going to speak out," said Cazares.

An 11-year-old will be a star witness in Wednesday's hearing and becomes the face of a nationwide gun control debate.

Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary, played dead after the gunman entered her classroom in May. Cerrillo will be alongside family members of her former classmates and teachers who were murdered at the elementary school.

A representative for Moms Demand Action, along with two activist organizations, will be on Capitol Hill. The only pediatrician in Uvalde, Dr. Roy Guerrero, who treated the school shooting victims, will also testify.

A survivor of the mass shooting on May 14 in Buffalo, New York, Zeneta Everhart will testify. The mother was at the supermarket that day with her son, Zaire Goodman, who was shot in the neck.

The hearing is set to start at 9 a.m. CST.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube