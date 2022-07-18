Breaking down the Uvalde police bodycam videos of Robb Elementary school shooting

The Uvalde mayor released videos from seven UPD officers' body cameras on Sunday, nearly two months after the shooting that left 19 children and 2 teachers dead.

UVALDE, Texas — Three hours of edited police bodycam video show the chaos and confusion from the time the first Uvalde officers arrived at Robb Elementary to the moment the gunman was finally killed.

We are posting the video in its entirely to provide transparency for the public to see the law enforcement response at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022.

The videos from the officers' perspective were released by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin on Sunday, nearly two months after the mass shooting.

WARNING: Some may find these videos disturbing

UPD Sgt. Eduardo Canales

Sgt. Canales was one of three officers who ran down the hallway toward the classroom where the suspect and victims were.

His camera shows the moment the gunman shot at them. They quickly backed away to the other end of the hallway.

"Am I bleeding? Am I bleeding?" Canales asks other officers, apparently thinking he's been hit.

"That's my wife's classroom," UCISD Officer Ruben Ruiz could be heard saying. His wife, Eva Mireles, was one of the teachers killed by the gunman.

Canales goes outside to report the shots fired.

"Dude, we gotta get in there. He keeps shooting. We gotta get in there," he said before going back inside.

WATCH: Sgt. Canales' bodycam

UPD Officer Justin Mendoza

Officer Justin Mendoza hears gunshots as he is approaching the school in this hour-long video.

"Shots fired in the building, I heard someone got shot in the head!" Mendoza radios. "[Profanities] Hey, are we going in or are we staying here? What are we doing? [More profanities]

One officer can be heard on the phone telling someone, "I love you. We have an active shooter at the school."

"I hope this guy didn't shoot any kids, bro," Mendoza says after he and other law enforcement officers enter the building.

Mendoza moving through the school and searching classrooms as more law enforcement officers continue to pour into the building.

When he goes back outside, the 911 dispatcher relays that a child called from one of the classrooms and said it was "full of victims.

WATCH: Officer Mendoza's bodycam

UPD Officer Randy Hill

Hill's video, just under a minute long, shows him arriving at the school and taking cover behind another patrol unit. It does not include video inside the school.

WATCH: Officer Randy Hill's bodycam