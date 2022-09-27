'You still have not done a d*** thing' | Uvalde victims' families urge school administrators to take action as part of protest

Brett Cross says in the video that the Uvalde CISD officers who responded to the shooting should not be continuing to work at distict schools.

UVALDE, Texas — A video being shared widely online Tuesday shows a relative of child who was killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting demanding answers from the Uvalde CISD administrators.

The video shows Brett Cross, whose 10-year-old nephew, Uziyah Garcia, was killed along with 18 of his classmates and two teachers, pleading with people gathered outside the district administrative building. Hope Sanchez, who shot the video, said Cross and another person blocked the entrance to the building in order for their voices to be heard.

"I don't get to hear him tell me he loves me. I don't get to hug him," Cross said of his son.

He says in the video that the Uvalde CISD officers who responded to the shooting should not get to continue to work at district schools.

"And you still allow these people who listened to our children die work here. You are allowing that," Cross said.

Multiple published reports indicate that the students and teachers waited 77 minutes inside the classroom with the gunman while law enforcement officers stood outside. The classroom eventually was breached by a Border Patrol officer, and the gunman was taken down.

School police chief Pete Arredondo was fired on August 24 over the law enforcement response to the shooting. So far, he is the only member of the Uvalde CISD police force to be disciplined in the shooting. The board has said it plans to conduct an external audit of the force.

"I have given you 18 weeks and you still have not done a d*** thing," Cross said. Other videos sent to KENS 5 show more protests blocking other entrances to the building.

More than 30 DPS troopers are stationed around Uvalde CISD schools, making up the primary group responsible for safety and security this school year.