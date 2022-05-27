Saying 'I was misled' about Uvalde law enforcement response, Gov. Abbott promises thorough investigations of 'every official'

Abbott made the comments after detailing a list of state resources that are available to people affected by the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a Friday news conference in Uvalde that he "was misled" about the initial timeline of law enforcement's response to Robb Elementary, where 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed Tuesday.

"I am livid about what happened. I was on this very stage and I was telling the public information that had been told to me in a room just a few yards behind where we’re located right now," Abbott said, referring to a Wednesday statement he made about the mass shooting.

Abbott's Friday update at Uvalde High School came just a few hours after Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said the commander of the initial response to Tuesday's shooting made the "wrong decision" not to breach the classroom sooner when the gunman was inside.

“From the benefit of hindsight where I’m sitting now, of course it was not the right decision,” McCraw said. “It was a wrong decision. There’s no excuse for that. But again, I wasn’t there, but I’m just telling you from what we know. We believe there should have been an entry as soon as you can. When there’s an active shooter, the rules change.”

Nearly 20 officers were in a hallway outside the classrooms for more than 45 minutes before Border Patrol agents used a master key to open a door and confront the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, McCraw said.

The governor went on to say he expects legislative action to be taken in the wake of the tragedy, adding "the status quo is unacceptable." He did not, however, provide specifics about what reforms he would or wouldn't support.

More immediately, Abbott said he expects a thorough investigation into "every act by every official" involved Tuesday.

"Every act of all of those officials will be known and identified, and explained to the public. I cannot overemphasize enough: We need to get the information for the families of all these victims.”

Abbott, flanked by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, was making his first public statement in the small south Texas community since he was interrupted by former congressman and gubernatorial opponent Beto O'Rourke on Wednesday morning.

Abbott was skipping a previously planned stop at the NRA Convention in Houston, but he appeared via a pre-recorded video message Friday, saying no law could have prevented the Uvalde shooting.