Neighbors take signs to Uvalde town square to support those who lost loved ones

UVALDE, Texas — On Wednesday, Martina Avila and her family stood just off town square in Uvalde holding a sign reading "Remember their Names."

"All the stories that you hear, you would never think that it would affect you personally until it does, and it's just it was scary. I was in shock," Avila said.

She and her family have hardly talked about the shooting. Avila says they've just been crying about it still.

"Try to be there for my family, you know, it's just hard," Avila said. "We lost cousins. I lost my baby cousin. You know, there's a lot of – nothing. There's nothing that you can really talk about right now. Just to be there for each other and, you know, there's nothing that's going to fix with what happened."

When the four of them were in Downtown Uvalde, they waved signs hoping there would be community support and interaction. Many drivers honked their horns or shouted their support out the windows.

At town square right now in Uvalde, this family came out holding signs urging prayers for the victims and #UvaldeStrong. They hope more people will join them over the next couple of hours out here to show support and strength in this community.

"It's amazing, you know, strangers, you know, you've never seen before, you know, waving at you to say that they're praying for you in the community, you know, people that are just coming through town," Avila said.

Even with the support from passersby, Avila knows her community has changed.

"Everything, everybody's different," Avila said. "You could tell if you go to the store, you know, like it's just quiet. Everybody's still in shock. It's like a nightmare when you wake up."

