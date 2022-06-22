Special Texas Senate committee on Uvalde shooting to discuss mental health, firearm safety

The Special Committee for the Protection of All Texans will hold its second day of public testimony on Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, a special Senate committee on the Uvalde school shooting heard public testimony on police training, school safety and social media. On Wednesday, the committee will reconvene to focus on mental health and firearm safety.

One person expected to testify on Wednesday is Andy Keller, president and CEO of the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute. Keller will testify about the effects of mental illness on young people and how certain telemedicine programs are successfully helping schools identify children who need help and working with parents to get them the care they need.

In the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting, access to mental health resources has been a huge push for Gov. Greg Abbott.

Wednesday's hearing will also include testimony on firearm safety. On Tuesday, experts told state senators that more consistent active shooter training is needed for Texas police officers.

"You heard testimony ... that active shooter training has been trained for the last 10 years. So, I fact checked in the Basic Peace Officer Academy, section 35.23. There is one page of active shooter and it's related to active shooter concepts and principles. It's high level information to include what the officer might experience during an active shooter event. It's woefully inadequate," said Stan Standridge, San Marcos Police Department chief and president of the Texas Police Chiefs Association.

Standridge argued that school districts, school resource officers and mental health professionals need to do more to address children who make threats to school safety.

Day two of public hearings for the Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

