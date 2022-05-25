Uvalde school shooting: Austinites to gather at Texas Capitol for emergency mourning event

At least 21 people were reported to have been killed in the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a small town about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — After the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, Austinites have planned an emergency community mourning for the Uvalde victims at the Texas State Capitol.

As of Wednesday morning, at least 21 people were reported to have been killed in the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a small town about 80 miles west of San Antonio. Nineteen of the victims were students at Robb Elementary School, which has nearly 600 students in second, third and fourth grades. Typically, students in those grades are between 6 and 10 years old.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, people will gather at the steps of the Texas State Capitol to mourn those lost in the shooting, where community members are encouraged to bring candles and flowers to honor the victims and their families.

Emergency community mourning



Wednesday, May 25

Texas State Capitol

6pm-8pm pic.twitter.com/OfazJ6qN73 — austin protest updates (@atxprotests) May 24, 2022

There will also be an open mic at the event.

If you want to help, KVUE has put together a list of resources to assist those in Uvalde.