x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Uvalde School Shooting

Austin FC supporter group 'Los Verdes' raises thousands for Uvalde shooting victims' families

The group's GoFundMe campaign has already surpassed its $100,000 goal.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — Fans of Austin FC are showing support for the Uvalde community after Tuesday's tragedy.

The Austin FC supporter group Los Verdes started a GoFundMe campaign for the families of the 19 children and two teachers killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this event, and we are actively working with the city council members of Uvalde on making sure these donations go directly to those families," the campaign description reads in part. "In these challenging times, we will mourn with those affected, and as a group, we will also take action and lend support to all those involved!

The campaign has already surpassed its initial goal of $100,000, thanks in part to the fact that the entire Austin FC roster has shared the GoFundMe link to their Instagram stories.

As of early Thursday morning, more than $121,000 has been donated.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin cyclist's murder suspect released from custody due to birth date error, APD says

Road rage incident involving ax-wielding driver in East Austin captured on dashcam video

Texas DPS unveils sequence of events leading to Uvalde school shooting

'Go in there!' Onlookers urged police to charge into Uvalde school