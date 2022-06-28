KVUE joins media coalition seeking greater transparency from Uvalde officials

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin received a letter from a coalition of local and national media seeking more information about the mass shooting.

UVALDE, Texas — In an ongoing effort to learn more about what really happened inside Uvalde's Robb Elementary School on May 24, KVUE and our parent company TEGNA have joined a coalition of local and national media to work together to get answers.

Nineteen children and two teachers died in the mass shooting in Uvalde more than a month ago. Information revealed by officials since has shown the gunman was inside the school for more than an hour before law enforcement barged into the classroom he was holed up in.

On Tuesday, the media coalition sent a letter to Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin to offer support to Uvalde residents in their search for answers.

"We share your commitment to ensuring that all facts about this incident come to light," the letter reads. "We also share the concerns you recently expressed regarding the limited information that has emerged so far and your desire to present the public with a more comprehensive portrait of events on that day."

The coalition's efforts aim to help everyone understand exactly what happened at Robb Elementary School and what we can learn to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

"We write to make you aware of provisions in the law that allow yourself and other City of Uvalde officials to release additional information to public," the letter reads. "The Texas Public Information Act does not require City officials to await the conclusion or any state or federal investigation in order to make information public."

As always, KVUE is committed to finding the truth and we will be open and transparent with our viewers throughout our process, sharing what we learn along the way.

The media coalition includes ABC News, CBS News, NBC News and CNN. The Associated Press, New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and a number of Texas newspapers are also part of the coalition, including the Austin American-Statesman, Dallas Morning News, Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News. Other involved news organizations include ProPublica, Univision and The Texas Tribune.

At least 11 TEGNA media properties are a part of the coalition, including KVUE-TV, KHOU-TV in Houston, WFAA-TV in Dallas and KENS-TV in San Antonio.

See the full letter below: