Uvalde school shooting: The challenges of monitoring social media threats

According to the Department of Public Safety, 30 minutes before the tragedy in Uvalde unfolded, the shooter sent three messages on Facebook.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas law enforcement officials said the 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde sent Facebook messages about the shooting at Robb Elementary before carrying it out.

According to the Department of Public Safety, 30 minutes before the tragedy in Uvalde unfolded, the shooter sent messages saying: "I'm going to shoot my grandmother," "I shot my grandmother," and "I'm going to shoot an elementary school."

After these messages came out, it had a lot of people asking if something could have been done to prevent this.

A spokesperson for Meta, the company that owns Facebook said, "The messages Gov. Abbott described were private one-to-one text messages that were discovered after the terrible tragedy occurred. We are closely cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation."

An attorney, Justin Roberts, said Meta has made it clear that it does monitor direct messages as well as posts. However, he said the social media giant, in some ways, has been vague about what it tells law enforcement.

"It has been very clear that they do in fact monitor direct private messages as well as posts on their platform. They do it through a number of different ways, but they primarily automate through artificial intelligence, the monitoring of those messages for various reasons," Roberts said.

He added that even if the company could detect words like "kill" or "shoot," for example, he said there are some issues with that.

"The problem is in the intent. We don't always know, you know, there is a free speech of constitutional freedom in the United States," Roberts said, "and so when people are sitting there and saying some things, they don't always mean what they're saying, and that's the hard part. So that's where an algorithm has a really hard time defining what is actually an intent versus just someone mouthing off."

Roberts said the company is in a difficult spot because they want to honor people's privacy, but they have to balance that against public security. He said they also rely on users to flag any bad content or behavior and report it to law enforcement.

"At the end of the day, we know our community is better than anybody else and we need to do something about it. So the age old tradition of 'if you see something,' say something stands as much as ever before in this kind of situation," Roberts said.