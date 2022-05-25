'An epidemic we can control' | Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey reacts to school shooting

The actor called for Americans to ask themselves "what is it that we truly value?"

AUSTIN, Texas — Actor Matthew McConaughey, a Uvalde, Texas, native, has released a statement in response to the May 25 shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Twenty-one people were killed in the shooting, including 19 children.

Late Tuesday evening, McConaughey posted the statement on his social media pages. In it, he stated that Americans have "tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us."

"The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?' We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo," McConaughey wrote.

While the actor did not make a call to policymakers specifically, he stated that it is time to reevaluate and "rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children's issue."

"This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better," McConaughey wrote in part.

McConaughey ended his message by saying that no words can comprehend or heal the loss felt by Uvalde parents, but "if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming."

