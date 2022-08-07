Texas DPS turns down request to release Uvalde school hallway video, citing DA objection

We’ve reached out to Burrows and the Uvalde County DA for a response but have yet to hear back.

UVALDE, Texas — State Rep. Dustin Burrows, chairman of the House Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary School shooting, sent out a letter asking that video from the hallway showing what happened that day be made public.

In a tweet, Rep. Burrows wrote, “Yesterday, I requested a video (no audio) be made available as part of our preliminary report to allow people to see for themselves. It contains no imagery of victims or footage of violence..."

He also posted the response he got from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The DPS wrote back saying they’d like to release the video, too, but that the DA instructed them not to release the video.

Yesterday, I requested a video (no audio) be made available as part of our preliminary report to allow people to see for themselves. It contains no imagery of victims or footage of violence. Today, we received this response. pic.twitter.com/xCR63uR7qJ — Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) July 8, 2022

Burrows' full request to DPS can be read below:

"Dear Director Martin:

"The entire 77-minute 'hallway video' (up until the actual breaching of the classroom) from May 24th at the Robb Elementary School should be made public, and I want to make it part of the Texas House Committee's preliminary report. The Committee is, however, prohibited from releasing this video, without written permission, to anyone outside the Committee because of a Non-Disclosure Agreement I signed with the DPS on June 10, 2022. Pursuant to that Agreement, I am seeking for permission from DPS to release this video.

"I appreciate your immediate attention to this matter and look forward to your response."

DPS' full response to Burrows's request can be read below:

"Dear Chairman Burrows:

"We have received your request to include the 77-minute 'hallway video' in the report of the Texas House Committee investigating the Robb Elementary School shooting. We understand the video ends immediately prior to the actual breaching of the classroom. DPS believes that the video is likely to bring clarity to the public regarding the tragic events in Uvalde. The video does not contain images of children but is limited to the law enforcement response up to the moment of the breach. We do not believe its public release would harm our investigative efforts. In fact, releasing this video would assist us in providing as much transparency as possible to the public without interfering with the investigation in the manner that an immediate public release of all evidence would.