Uvalde CISD police chief hasn't followed up with Texas DPS investigation into response to school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — The chief of the Uvalde CISD Police Department has not followed up with the Texas Department of Public Safety investigation into the massacre at Robb Elementary and the state’s review of the police response, a DPS spokesman told KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski on Tuesday.

Chief Pete Arredondo has not responded to the Texas Rangers in two days for a follow-up interview from his initial statement immediately after the mass shooting, DPS spokesman Travis Considine said.

"Uvalde and Uvalde CISD departments have been cooperating with investigators," said Considine. "The chief of the CISD did an initial interview but has not responded to a request for a follow-up interview that was made two days ago."

The Uvalde police chief and a spokeswoman for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District did not immediately respond to requests for comment from ABC News regarding the investigation.

Col. Steven McCraw held a news conference Friday during which he said the delayed police entry into the classroom was “the wrong decision” and contrary to both protocol and initial accounts from local authorities.

Both the Texas Rangers and the U.S. Department of Justice are investigating the law enforcement response to the May 24 shooting.