Longhorns women's basketball raises thousands of dollars to help build new Uvalde school

The Longhorns announced they were donating more than $42,000 to ongoing efforts to build a new school that will effectively replace Robb Elementary.

SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas's women basketball team announced it was donating more than $42,000 to the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation's effort to construct a new elementary school in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary shooting.

Ticket sales from an October basketball game brought in $42,706. The foundation also said several others contributed financially.

"Texans across the state and the Austin community came together to support our fellow Texans from Uvalde who have been devastated by the tragic events at Robb Elementary back on May 24,” UT Women’s Basketball head coach Vic Schaefer is quoted as saying in a release. “As Texans, we had a chance, and in my mind an obligation to help our community, our family. I felt this was an opportunity for us as university, as an athletic department, for our program to reach out and in some small way if we could help the healing we wanted to be part of that.”

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Moving Forward Foundation was created to help the community, including victims, survivors and staff, move forward following the Robb Elementary tragedy.

New renderings unveiled last month provided the Uvalde community with a glimpse of what the new, still-unnamed school will look like when it's eventually built. It's expected to be constructed sometime in 2024.