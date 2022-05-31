'It's not OK' | As funerals begin for Uvalde massacre victims, mourners continue to offer support

Ameria Jo Garza and Maite Rodriguez were laid to rest on Tuesday, one week after the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — It has been exactly one week since the massacre at a Uvalde elementary school and the funerals were held for two of the victims. They're the first two to be held.

Two 10-year-old victims were laid to rest: Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Rodriguez.

Amerie's obituary said she loved Chick-Fil-A and Starbucks and hated wearing dresses.

Maite loved everything about the ocean and wanted to become a marine biologist.

As people continue to show up to pay their respects to the shooting victims, teachers and students said they're scared that the same thing could happen again.

"We are just grieving with them. It's not OK," Georgetown teacher Katy Metzler said. "I'm an educator ... a bilingual teacher ... so no teacher should risk their life to teach kids."

Metzler showed up with her husband and son. Her husband is providing mental health services for some of the Border Patrol agents who were involved in the response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

"He works with federal contracts and they know that Border Patrol is struggling psychologically, so he was asked to come down and just see how he could be of service," Metzler said.

It’s not just teachers and agents feeling pain, students are also hurting.

For 11-year-old Trace Turbeville, he hopes the pain everyone is feeling is not forgotten by those who have the power to make some changes.

"I see physical similarities from them and the kids I know. It’s scary," Trace said. "It's just sad that they have to go to school and to have that danger and the seed in the back of your mind ... it's absurd. Do something to prevent this in the future."

Matthew McConaughey and his family visited the memorial on Tuesday morning. The actor is from Uvalde and his mother works a mile away from the school.

The hard part for the mourning families has started. Visitation and funerals began on Monday and will continue for weeks.

Who were the victims?

Eva Mireles, 44, was one of the first victims identified in the Uvalde school shooting. She was a fourth-grade teacher. Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, was a third-grader at Robb Elementary. Her cousin, Jackie, was also killed in the shooting. Xavier Lopez, 10, had been eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming. Layla Salazar, 11, loved to swim and dance to Tik Tok videos. Uziyah Garcia, 8, was among those killed. Rogelio Torres, 10, was killed in the shooting. Eliahna García, 9, died in the shooting. Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo, 10, also was killed and her aunt noted Naveah’s first name is Heaven spelled backward. Her cousin, Jailah, was also killed in the shooting. Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, was looking forward to her last softball game of the season before she was killed Tuesday. Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10, was among the victims. She was Naveah's cousin. Jose Manuel Flores Jr., 10, was helpful around the house and loved his younger siblings. Jose loved baseball and video games and “was always full of energy.” Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was a happy child who made the honor roll and loved to paint, draw and work in clay. Maranda Mathis, 11, was “very loving and very talkative.” Alithia Ramirez, 10, was among the victims. Irma Garcia, 48, was also killed in the shooting. She taught at the school for 23 years. According to reports, she died while shielding her students from the shooter. Jackie Cazares, 9, was killed in her classroom. She was with a group of five girls, including her second cousin, Annabelle Rodriguez. Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10, loved school and was killed in the shooting. Makenna Lee Elrod, 10, was also killed in the shooting. Tess Marie Mata, 10, loved TikTok dance videos, Ariana Grande, the Houston Astros, and having her hair curled. Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, 10, recently made the honor roll with all As and received a good citizen award. Maite Rodriguez, 10, especially liked physical education, and after she died, her teacher texted her mother to say she was highly competitive at kickball and ran faster than all the boys.

Who was the gunman?

Ramos is from Uvalde and had previously hinted on social media that an attack could be coming. Ramos “suggested the kids should watch out.”

Before heading to the school, Ramos shot his grandmother with two military-style rifles he purchased on his birthday.

The attack began at about 11:30 a.m. when the gunman crashed his car outside the school and ran into the building, according to Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.