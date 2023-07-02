Texas State Sen. Gutierrez to announce 'common sense gun safety' bills

Gutierrez has already announced a series of other bills that he has filed in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last May.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, State Sen. Roland Gutierrez will announce what he calls "common sense gun safety legislation" that he has filed in response to the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School last May.

In a news release sent out Tuesday morning, Gutierrez's office said the bills will address purchasing age requirements, a bulk ammunition database and the safekeeping of firearms.

Gutierrez – who represents Uvalde – will be joined by fellow state senators Sarah Eckhardt and José Menéndez, as well as the families of several Robb Elementary victims and victims of 2018's mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas.

Gutierrez has already announced two other packages of Uvalde-related legislation. So far, the announced bills have focused on increasing local and state accountability, increasing school safety and mental health resources, better training for first responders and a memorial to mass shooting victims in the Texas State Cemetery, among other things.

Tuesday's press conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Texas State Capitol. It will be livestreamed on the Texas Senate video page.

The press conference falls on a significant day in relation to mass shootings in the U.S. Tuesday marks the five-year anniversary of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and one day after a deadly shooting at Michigan State University.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Justice Department announced $231 million in funding to help states and Washington, D.C., administer "red-flag laws" and other crisis intervention programs as part of the bipartisan gun legislation passed by Congress over the summer.

