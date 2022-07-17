Uvalde families hear preliminary report as committee releases findings

"My fear is that by the end of Sunday evening, we will still have a lot of questions left unanswered," Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez said.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — The families of the Uvalde Robb Elementary school shooting victims met privately with a Texas House committee on Sunday to hear the results of its investigation.

The interim report includes disturbing details about the gunman leading up to the May 24 shooting. It touches on three major areas, including the gunman’s family missing warning signs, a school district not adhering to its safety plan and a law enforcement response that didn’t line up with its own active shooter training.

The report said the 18-year-old who killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary had no experience with firearms before the rampage. He targeted an elementary school with an active shooter policy that had been deemed adequate but that also had a long history of leaving doors propped open.

The release by the Texas House committee also includes a 77-minute hallway video, which KVUE and its media partners at the Austin American-Statesman first published on Tuesday, showing officers waiting to confront the gunman.

The committee, led by State Rep. Dustin Burrows, shared with families what they learned as they looked into the school shooting.

Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, whose District 19 includes Uvalde, said out of nearly 40 witnesses interviewed for this investigation, half were members of law enforcement.

"There were 360 officers there. They interviewed 20. We saw one body cam. Where are the rest of them?" he asked. "Every one of them waited. For what? In that waiting period, we might have lost three children who bled out."

Many families already watched the video that was released on Sunday, showing officers waiting in the hallway not taking down the gunman for more than an hour.

Gutierrez is hoping for more video to be released in the coming weeks.

He says seven days after the shooting, he watched body camera footage showing the perspective of the gunman firing at officers.

"You see the construction material going over their heads as they duck down to avoid being hit. That is the awesome and extreme danger that comes with that kind of ammunition and that kind of fire power," Gutierrez said. "Those cops knew that that day and yet they let those children sit in there."

Gutierrez said the Texas Department of Public Safety offered to let him see more video as long as he signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). He says he refused and instead filed a lawsuit against the agency to get records released. Hearings are set for Aug. 4 in Travis County.

"My fear is that by the end of Sunday evening, we will still have a lot of questions left unanswered," he added.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said there are multiple investigations underway surrounding the Robb Elementary shooting. The Texas Rangers, FBI and U.S. Department of Justice are conducting their own investigation. The Uvalde District Attorney's Office is in the middle of their investigation, in addition to the Texas Senate.

Immediately after Sunday's meeting between the Texas House committee and victims' families, the committee will host a news conference to update the public on their findings. That's set for 4 p.m. at the Civic Center in Uvalde.

KVUE sister station KENS contributed to this report.