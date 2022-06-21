Uvalde district police chief Pete Arredondo testifies in closed-door hearing

Testimony was given Tuesday at the State Capitol.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo testified in a Texas House hearing with an investigative committee at the State Capitol on Tuesday.

The committee heard testimony from law enforcement related to the facts and circumstances of the events related to the shooting at Robb Elementary in which 19 students and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman.

Arredondo met behind closed doors in executive session. The committee included House Rep. Dustin Borrow.

Chief Pete Arredondo at the state Capitol in Austin ⁦@KVUE⁩ pic.twitter.com/bQkeaPmuGR — Matt Fernandez (@MattfKVUE) June 21, 2022

After Arredondo’s testimony, he said nothing to media as he made his way into an elevator and out of the Capitol.

Arredondo was the incident commander on site during the May 24 shooting. Officers waited more than 70 minutes to confront the shooter.

While the House hearing did take place behind closed doors, the Senate hearing was public. You can follow along here.