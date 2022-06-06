Thomas J. Henry to represent families of 4 children injured in Uvalde shooting

Henry's firm also represents victims of the Sutherland Springs church shooting of 2017.

UVALDE, Texas — Four 9- or 10-year old children injured in the Uvalde school shooting last month will be represented by Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry, his law firm announced Monday.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School left 19 students and two teachers dead, as well as about 17 others injured. Among them are these four children who suffered gunshot wounds and other injuries.

Henry will look for potential violations regarding gun laws and constitutional rights as he examines the shooter’s background, how he obtained his weapon and how he gained access to the school.

Henry will also investigate law enforcement’s action on the scene, as Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, revealed in a May 27 conference that officers put off entering the classroom where the shooter was located for more than an hour. McCraw said law enforcement believed the gunman was a barricaded individual, not an active shooter.

"This initial lawsuit will allow us to discover evidence and possibly add other parties to the lawsuit, if necessary," Henry said in a press release. "The discovery process will focus on the school system, law enforcement, social media, and gun and ammunition manufacturers."

He said his firm will do its best to find out why this tragedy was possible and how institutions and private companies could have prevented it.

"The one thing that is vital in our country right now is ensuring our children go to school and come home safe," added Thomas J. Henry. "We want to obtain justice for the families that have been devastated by this shooting and ensure we have swift changes that protect our children while they are at school."

Henry also represents several victims of the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting of November 2017. In fact, his firm said that in February of this year, a U.S. federal judge returned a $230 million verdict against the U.S. government for its role in that shooting.