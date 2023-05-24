Therapy dog sent to comfort those in Uvalde who continue to grieve

Rain is used as part of DPS' Victim Services Program and First Responders Program.

UVALDE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is providing a therapy dog to help the community of Uvalde as they grapple with the one-year anniversary of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

On May 24, 2022, a gunman entered a classroom at the school and killed 19 students and two teachers. Wednesday has been spent remembering and reflecting as the Uvalde community continues to grieve.

Texas DPS brought therapy dog Rain, who was trained with the Patriot Paws Service Dogs program. Dogs in the program are specially trained for disabled veterans to help restore their mental and physical independence. They are also used for crisis services.