'All options remain on the table' | Gov. Abbott hasn't yet announced special legislative session following Uvalde shooting

A spokesperson for Gov. Greg Abbott's office said more announcements are expected in the coming days and weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — As calls for a special legislative session increase following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Gov. Greg Abbott has not yet announced whether he will call lawmakers to the Capitol.

On Monday, the Uvalde CISD school board unanimously approved sending Abbott a resolution urging him to convene a special session to discuss raising the age to buy assault rifles from 18 to 21. The school board joins numerous lawmakers and others who have asked the governor to call a special session.

On Tuesday, KVUE asked Abbott's office about the new calls for a special session. A spokesperson said in part:

"As Governor Abbott has said from day one, all options remain on the table as he continues working with state and local leaders to prevent future tragedies and deploy all available resources to support the Uvalde community as they heal. More announcements are expected in the coming days and weeks as the legislature deliberates proposed solutions."

The spokesperson also listed the following actions that have been taken by the governor's office since the Uvalde school shooting:

Additionally, on Wednesday, Abbott's office announced that the Governor's Public Safety Office is providing $1.25 million to Uvalde CISD for counseling, trauma-informed care, crisis intervention and community outreach efforts for students and faculty.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube