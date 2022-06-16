Texas lawmakers hold second meeting in investigation into Uvalde school shooting

The vice chair, El Paso Democrat Joe Moody, says they’ll be talking to anyone and everyone who’s been intimately involved and the goal is to lay the facts bare.

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas House committee investigating the massacre in Uvalde began its work on June 9 and will have a second meeting Thursday.

The committee does have subpoena power. And the vice chair, El Paso Democrat Joe Moody, says they’ll be talking to anyone and everyone who’s been intimately involved and the ultimate goal is to lay the facts bare.

“This is not a committee that starts with a conclusion and goes from there,” Moody said on Inside Texas Politics. “We are going to thoroughly review everything about this tragedy and let those facts speak for themselves. That’s our job.”